Barca legend Alba leaving club after 11 years

Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years at the club, the Catalan side said Wednesday.

"Barcelona and Alba have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract that he had until the end of the 2023-24 season," said Barcelona in a statement.

"Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Jordi Alba for the professionalism, commitment, dedication and always positive and warm treatment he has always shown towards everything that makes up the Barcelona family."