UK police to take no action against Vieira for ‘kicking’ Everton fan

London
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and Everton manager Frank Lampard look on during their sides English Premier League match at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on 19 May, 2022
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not face any police action after he appeared to kick out at a fan following his team’s recent match with Everton.

Merseyside Police said last week they were looking into an “altercation” on the pitch after Everton secured their Premier League status by beating Palace 3-2.

“We worked with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV (security camera) footage and spoke to witnesses,” the force said in a statement on Monday.

“Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined.”

The former France international was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating the club’s top-flight survival after coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

A number of pitch invasions marred the end of the football season England, prompting warnings over the safety of players and coaching staff.

A Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp after last week’s Championship play-off semi-final.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted by Manchester City fans celebrating their Premier League title triumph on Sunday.

