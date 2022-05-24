UK police to take no action against Vieira for ‘kicking’ Everton fan

“Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined.”
The former France international was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans celebrating the club’s top-flight survival after coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
A number of pitch invasions marred the end of the football season England, prompting warnings over the safety of players and coaching staff.
A Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp after last week’s Championship play-off semi-final.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted by Manchester City fans celebrating their Premier League title triumph on Sunday.