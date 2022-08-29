Lewandowski bags double as Barcelona down Valladolid

Robert Lewandowski continued his strong start with Barcelona by scoring twice for the second game in a row as Jules Kounde made his debut in a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

A typical poacher's finish from the Poland star on 24 minutes set Barca on their way before teenage midfielder Pedri added a second on the stroke of half-time at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski struck again just past the hour to make it four goals in three matches since his trumpeted summer arrival from Bayern Munich, with Sergi Roberto netting late on.

"To have Lewandowski in your team is a blessing," said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.