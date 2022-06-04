Ukraine aim to complete World Cup dream in Wales

Ukraine's footballers made a war-torn nation proud by beating Scotland in their first competitive clash since Russia's invasion, but the job of getting to the World Cup is only half done ahead of Sunday's play-off final against Wales.

A place in Qatar later this year is the prize for the winners at the Cardiff City Stadium, where history also beckons for the home side.

Wales have not reached a World Cup since 1958 and manager Rob Page has described the Ukraine clash as "the biggest match in Welsh history".

The same could be said for different reasons for Ukraine as they aim to provide some solace and national pride to a country devastated by Russian aggression.