Ukrainians ‘hoping for victory’ on football field in Glasgow

Ukrainians on Tuesday hoped for victory on the football field, a day before their national team plays its first official match since Russia’s invasion, facing Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

The Ukraine-Scotland match will be held in Glasgow on Wednesday. It was rescheduled from March after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to Ukraine on 24 February.

After three months of war, fans said a win for their team would offer a much-needed sense of joy.

“I am hoping for victory,” a 44-year-old army serviceman, Andriy Veres, told AFP in Kyiv.