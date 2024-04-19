Klopp tells Liverpool to push for title despite damaging spell

“It’s not obviously in our hands, it is not about that. I think if we would win all our games there is a good chance we will be champion. If not there is a good chance someone else will be champion,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“Maybe we only have to win five, but nobody knows. Who would have thought that Arsenal lose against Aston Villa?

“We all sit here and think ‘OK, yeah. City will win all their games’ and that’s happened quite frequently, but they have a lot of games to play and difficult opponents as well.

“We don’t think about that. We don’t think about them. It is just how can we make sure we start wining games again.”

Liverpool have had two seasons where the title race with City has seen them miss out by just one point after both clubs finished strongly.