Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58 of pancreatic cancer, his former clubs announced on Friday.

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy’s European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021 assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.

However, the signs were not good when he announced a temporary leave from his role with the national team in December to focus on his health.