FIFA vows to go ahead with private investor proposal

World football’s governing body FIFA vowed on Friday to press ahead with an “open and democratic” consultation on a proposed private investment plan despite widespread opposition to the proposal.

That opposition included a pledge by Europe’s governing body UEFA to boycott the World Cup if FIFA went ahead with its private investor plan.

FIFA said in a statement all of its member associations should have a chance to consider the plan.

“Nobody is selling football,” it said.

“This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.”

It also said it had heard feedback from UEFA and CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North and Central America, which said all 41 of its member associations had rejected FIFA’s proposal to sell a stake in the business operations of the World Cup.