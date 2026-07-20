Spain deserved to win World Cup: Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain were the better team following his team's 1-0 extra-time defeat in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored in the second period of extra-time as Spain finally broke down 10-man Argentina to win 1-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

The South American champions, featuring star player Lionel Messi, had been seeking to become the first team since 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

"They were the better side -- that's the truth -- but I'll cherish the memory of them (his side), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," Scaloni said.

"We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort."

Scaloni said his team must accept defeat with the same grace they showed when celebrating recent successes.

"We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose," he said.

"We lost the match and we accept it, but that doesn''t mean we stop living or forget everything we did to get here."