England to take knee, Kane to wear One Love armband against Iran

England will take the knee and captain Harry Kane will wear the One Love armband at their opening match of the World Cup against Iran on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed on Sunday.

England have knelt before games since 2020, initially in solidarity with protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and then in support of equality.

The gesture is no longer a feature before kickoffs in the Premier League, where it is selectively used, but Southgate believes it is important his team continue it at the World Cup.