Man Utd edge past Villa to strengthen top-four push

Bruno Fernandes was on target as Manchester United beat in-form Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday to strengthen their push for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Portugal international scored shortly before half-time to settle fans' nerves at Old Trafford and lift United nine points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

The club are closing on a Champions League berth for next season in Erik ten Hag's first campaign in charge but off the field uncertainty swirls over the ownership.

Friday was the third, and what is expected to be final, deadline for interested parties to make offers to buy the club from the unpopular Glazer family.

The 1958 fan group led a march of hundreds of fans from central Manchester to Old Trafford on Sunday chanting for the Glazers to cut their ties with the club, carrying a giant banner which read "Full Sale Only".

Ten Hag made two changes after his side's 2-2 draw against Tottenham in midweek, with Tyrell Malacia coming in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcel Sabitzer replaced Antony.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery named an unchanged side after eight wins and two draws in 10 league games.