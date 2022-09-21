Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play till Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on reaching Euro 2024 and the Portugal and Manchester United forward says he has no plans to retire any time soon.

"My journey is not over yet, you're going to have to put up with 'Cris' for a while longer," said Ronaldo on Tuesday, after receiving a trophy at the Portuguese football federation's (FPF) Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon for being the top national team goalscorer of all time.

"I want to be part of the World Cup and the Euros ... I feel very motivated. My ambition is great," the 37-year-old said.