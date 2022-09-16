Charged up Bangladesh face Bhutan in semifinal

“They (Bangladesh) are fully prepared. They will have to repeat their performances they showed in the three group stage matches to win against Bhutan,” Chotan said when asked if he feels relaxed ahead of the clash.

Choton informed that all the players are physically fit and prepared for Friday’s semifinal match.

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun said the Bhutan team deserves respect. She added that her team would play their natural game and take to the field with a goal-scoring mindset against Bhutan.