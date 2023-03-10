Man Utd bounce back from Liverpool thrashing with win over Real Betis

Manchester United bounced back from a historic thrashing by Liverpool to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday, while a 2-2 draw away to Sporting Lisbon gave Arsenal work to do to reach the quarter-finals.

United equalled their heaviest ever defeat and worst since 1931 in losing 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag responded by naming the same starting line-up and was rewarded with a return to form.

“You see how a team reacts after a setback,” said Ten Hag. “This is not the first time this season, I think you see five or six times we can reset and bounce back. This team has character so a big compliment to the team.”