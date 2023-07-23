Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Real Madrid move speculation

Paris Saint-Germain have left Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward’s future at the French champions.

PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.

His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.

As his teammates flew to Asia, Mbappe trained with the reserve team on Saturday and afterwards greeted young fans outside the club’s training complex outside Paris, an AFP reporter saw.