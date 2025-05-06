Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son called up by Portugal Under-15s

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, was called up to the Portugal Under-15 squad for the first time on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old, who, like his father, plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has also had spells with Ronaldo's former clubs Manchester United and Juventus.

The Selecao Under-15s will face Japan, Greece and England at the Vlatko Markovic youth tournament in Croatia between May 13-18.

Ronaldo, Real Madrid's all-time top goal scorer and still a Portugal international himself at 40, has five children.

The striker won Euro 2016 with his country, helping them lift their first major trophy, although he came off hurt early in the final against France.