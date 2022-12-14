Moroccans in Qatar seek World Cup tickets, excitement builds at home

Moroccan fans in Qatar for their team’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against France on Wednesday were struggling to find tickets, while excitement built back home even as some were left stranded when extra flights to Doha were scrapped.

Morocco’s football success, the best World Cup run by a team from Africa or the Arab world, has been cheered from Baghdad to Bamako during the first World Cup hosted by an Arab state, with wins notched up against top European sides, like Spain and Portugal.

Thousands of Moroccans have flown into Doha, many from Morocco and others from the diaspora in the Gulf and beyond, helping fill stadiums with national colours of red and green.