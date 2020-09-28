Vardy treble inspires Leicester to 5-2 win over Man City

A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games.

City had not conceded five goals in a home game since February 2003 against Arsenal and it was the first time their boss Pep Guardiola had seen a side he is managing concede five in what was his 686th game in the dugout.

With injured strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero unavailable, City lacked bite as Raheem Sterling looked uncomfortable on his own up front while a porous defence was unable to contain Leicester's lethal fast breaks.

City, however, looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth-minute lead, as Leicester were barely able to break out of their own half in the opening stages.