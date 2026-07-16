Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match

Argentina players held up a political banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas ("The Falklands are Argentine") after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England on Wednesday, in apparent contravention of FIFA rules.

FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct bans "banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature" inside stadiums.

World soccer's ruling body did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The question of sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic known to the British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas has been a long-running sore in relations between the countries.