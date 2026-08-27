UEFA set to withdraw FIFA boycott threat ahead of Champions League draw

Thursday's draw for this season's Champions League has been somewhat overshadowed by the latest developments in the dispute between UEFA and FIFA over plans to bring private financing into the World Cup, with European football's governing body expected to drop a threatened boycott of global competitions.

UEFA, whose clubs and national teams dominate football's global economy, reacted furiously when it emerged in late July that Gianni Infantino's FIFA was aiming to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

The proposal would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in a company created under the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.

UEFA, under president Aleksander Ceferin, had described the proposal in scathing terms, labelling it a "shady, opaque backroom deal".