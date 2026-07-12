FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final fixtures
The semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin on Wednesday, 15 July (1:00 am Bangladesh time), with the remaining four teams battling for a place in the final.
France will take on Spain in the first semi-final in the early hours of Wednesday, 15 July (1:00 am Bangladesh time). The second semi-final will be played in the early hours of Thursday, 16 July (1:00 am Bangladesh time), when Argentina face England.
The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Monday, 20 July at 11:00 am (Bangladesh time).
Here are the semi-final fixtures:
FIFA World Cup Semi-Final fixtures
15 July (Wednesday)
1:00 AM: France v Spain
16 July (Thursday)
1:00 AM: Argentina v England.