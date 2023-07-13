Sabitra scores last minute as Nepal draw 1-1 against Bangladesh women

Bangladesh women football team conceded a last minute goal against Nepal to end the first match of their two-match friendly series 1-1 on Thursday at the Birsresta Shaheed Mustafa Kamal Stadium.
Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun gave her side the lead in the 65th minute when substitute Shaheda Akter Ripa provided her a beautiful through ball for a clinical finish.
But the side failed to clinch the victory as Sabitra Bhandary scored from a diagonal shot in the injury time to equalise.
Bangladesh kept most of the possession in the first half but failed to score. Krishna Rani Sarkar got a great chance in the 16th minute but she failed to connect the Sabina pass following a Shewly Azim cross as defender cleared the ball.
Nepal got a chance earlier in the second half but Bhandari's shot went over the post.
Bangladesh made three changes in the hour mark and Ripa seemed most effective as she provided the assist five minutes later.
Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma made a good save in the 73rd minute when she saved Rashmi Kumari's shot following a Bhandari cross.
Sabina, meanwhile, could seal the win but squandered the opportunity when she failed to score two minutes later from a one-to-one situation with Nepal keeper Bimala.
Bangladesh played their first international match after ten months and first time after the resignation of their coach Golam Rabbani.
Bangladesh clinched the SAFF title ten months ago in their last match by beating the same opponent and enjoyed a grand victory parade.