Sabitra scores last minute as Nepal draw 1-1 against Bangladesh women

Bangladesh women football team conceded a last minute goal against Nepal to end the first match of their two-match friendly series 1-1 on Thursday at the Birsresta Shaheed Mustafa Kamal Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun gave her side the lead in the 65th minute when substitute Shaheda Akter Ripa provided her a beautiful through ball for a clinical finish.

But the side failed to clinch the victory as Sabitra Bhandary scored from a diagonal shot in the injury time to equalise.