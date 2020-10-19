Villa maintain perfect start, Bale's Spurs return eclipsed by West Ham fight back

Aston Villa preserved the Premier League's only 100 per cent record as Ross Barkley's late goal earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday to move into second place, one point behind early leaders Everton whose perfect start ended on Saturday.

Gareth Bale's first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur for seven years, following his loan move from Real Madrid, was eclipsed by West Ham United who scored three times late on to draw 3-3 in the London derby.

Brighton and Hove Albion scored late to earn a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Sheffield United and Fulham also drew 1-1 as both teams picked up their first points.

Villa's dream start to the new season, following last season's narrow escape from relegation, continued as Barkley sealed a generally dour Midlands derby in stoppage time -- his second goal since joining from Chelsea.

Dean Smith's side have won four out of four, the first time Villa have done that in the top flight since the 1930-31 campaign when they went on to finish second.

"An important win today," Barkley, who also scored in the 7-2 win over champions Liverpool before the international break, said. "I dedicated that goal to the physio because I was 50-50 in the week and he did a really good job getting me right."