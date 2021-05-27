Villarreal edge Man U in epic shootout to win Europa League

Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 on penalties to win their first major trophy after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final as goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive spot-kick in a remarkable shootout.

Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal the lead 29 minutes into the Spanish club’s first European final, but Edinson Cavani equalised early in the second half before Unai Emery’s team prevailed on spot-kicks, extending United’s four-year trophy drought.

“It’s a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick -- and that’s the difference between winning and losing,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We have to learn from it, taste this feeling and make sure we don’t get it again.”