Villarreal held Real Madrid after Atletico beaten by Alaves

It meant Real Madrid could have gone five points clear by beating Villarreal but settled for a three-point lead after a scruffy performance came in stark contrast to their slick, 6-1 thrashing of Mallorca in midweek.

Marco Asensio scored three and Karim Benzema two in that game but both were quiet at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Carlo Ancelotti got his wish for tighter defending, but at the expense of his team’s fluidity in attack.

“It’s clear it wasn’t our best match of the season,” said Ancelotti.

Villarreal were the better side in the first half, spearheaded by their two speedy wingers in Danjuma on the right and Yeremy Pino on the left.

Danjuma surged past Fede Valverde but his shot was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois before Pino then created a chance for Paco Alcacer before Francis Coquelin’s follow-up was blocked.

After half-time, Madrid improved, Benzema and Eder Militao both going close with headers while Villarreal looked dangerous too, Danjuma forcing another Courtois save on the break before Pau Torres was inches away from tapping in at the back post.

Ancelotti brought on Eden Hazard and Madrid turned the screw in the last 10 minutes as Hazard crossed for Isco but his header was hacked away. Vinicius cut inside and looked to have the opening, but blazed over.