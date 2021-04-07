Vinicius double puts Real Madrid on top against Liverpool

"We did not play well enough, that's my first concern," said Klopp. "We didn't deserve to win tonight, but the good news is that there is another match.

"We are going to fight, 3-1 is not good, but we have a chance."

Except for two spells after half-time and at the finish, when their opponents were holding on to what they had, Liverpool were overpowered by Real Madrid, whose only disappointment might be missing out on a clearer margin ahead of the return in eight days' time.

Before then, they go up against Barcelona on Saturday and this result, their fifth consecutive victory, should be another huge boost to morale going into what will be a crucial fixture in La Liga's title race.

"Nothing is close, nothing is won," Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "We are alive in two competitions and we will keep fighting. We will start the second leg like it's 0-0 because it will be another very difficult game."

Madrid were without Sergio Ramos, who throughout was bellowing at his team from the stands, while Raphael Varane testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning meant both sides were fielding patched-up back fours.