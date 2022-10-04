Xavi warns Barca must not 'fail' against Inter Milan

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez warned his players they cannot fail on Tuesday when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro.

Both Barca and Inter have lost to Group C leaders Bayern Munich, and head into the clash on three points from the first two games.

The Champions League has proven a cruel place for Barcelona in recent years, since they won it in 2015, and last season they suffered a humiliating group-stage-elimination.

"The game is vital tomorrow, not definitive, but very important if we are to get through to the next round," Xavi told a press conference on Monday.

"We both lost to Bayern so tomorrow's game is huge. We will see what Bayern do tomorrow too, but we cannot fail. That's in our heads, we cannot fail."