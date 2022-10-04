Xavi warns Barca must not 'fail' against Inter Milan

The Catalans are in good form, top of La Liga and unbeaten domestically, while Inter Milan are struggling, ninth in Serie A with four defeats in eight games.
However Xavi believes prior results are not important and that Inter can pose his team a different threat to any side in Spain.
"Form doesn't matter that much, we've played many games in which we were favourites and we lost," added Xavi.
"Inter are very strong, they have great movement in attack, they use a dynamic style with two forwards that isn't used in the Spanish league. This is the toughest group we've had in the Champions League for many years, it will be very difficult. We have to show the personality we showed in Munich but get the result."
Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso started that game and is expected to feature against Inter Milan, although potentially out of position.
Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are injured and Alonso could be used at centre-back if Xavi decides to line up with three defenders in that position.
"It wouldn't be the first time I've played there," said Alonso. "My main desire is to play, if the coach wants me there, then I will give my all and do my best for the team."