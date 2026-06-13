Football

World Cup: Balogun gives US 2-0 lead over Paraguay

Sports Desk
Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Weston McKennie #8 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.AFP

The United States extended their lead to 2-0 against Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup Group D match at Los Angeles Stadium.

After taking an early lead through a seventh-minute own goal by Paraguay's Damián Bobadilla, the Americans doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through Folarin Balogun.

The move started with Antonee Robinson playing a ball down the line for Christian Pulisic. Pulisic reached the by-line and pulled the ball back into the box, where Balogun hammered his shot into the net.

Paraguay have struggled to contain Pulisic, who played a key role in both goals.

Goals

7' — Own Goal, Damián Bobadilla (Paraguay)

32' — Folarin Balogun (United States)

Score

United States 2-0 Paraguay

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