World Cup: Balogun gives US 2-0 lead over Paraguay
The United States extended their lead to 2-0 against Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup Group D match at Los Angeles Stadium.
After taking an early lead through a seventh-minute own goal by Paraguay's Damián Bobadilla, the Americans doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through Folarin Balogun.
The move started with Antonee Robinson playing a ball down the line for Christian Pulisic. Pulisic reached the by-line and pulled the ball back into the box, where Balogun hammered his shot into the net.
Paraguay have struggled to contain Pulisic, who played a key role in both goals.
Goals
7' — Own Goal, Damián Bobadilla (Paraguay)
32' — Folarin Balogun (United States)
Score
United States 2-0 Paraguay