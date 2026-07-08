FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: What the champions, runners-up, other teams will earn

The prize money for the FIFA World Cup champions has increased significantly this time. Along with the trophy, the champions will receive more than US$50 million.

The total prize fund for this edition stands at US$871 million, nearly double the US$440 million awarded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The world's governing body for football, FIFA, organises the tournament. A portion of the revenue generated through television broadcasting rights and other commercial activities is distributed among the participating teams, while the remaining amount goes to FIFA.

The organisation says it reinvests that money in the development of football worldwide, according to Al Jazeera and BBC.