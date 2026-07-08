FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money: What the champions, runners-up, other teams will earn
The prize money for the FIFA World Cup champions has increased significantly this time. Along with the trophy, the champions will receive more than US$50 million.
The total prize fund for this edition stands at US$871 million, nearly double the US$440 million awarded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The world's governing body for football, FIFA, organises the tournament. A portion of the revenue generated through television broadcasting rights and other commercial activities is distributed among the participating teams, while the remaining amount goes to FIFA.
The organisation says it reinvests that money in the development of football worldwide, according to Al Jazeera and BBC.
Argentina, the champions of the 2022 World Cup, received US$42 million. That means the champions this time will earn US$8 million more. The increase in prize money for the champions is the largest between two consecutive World Cups.
Every team taking part in this World Cup will receive prize money. Here's how much each team will earn:
Of the US$871 million prize fund, US$703 million will be distributed as performance-based prize money according to final standings. The remaining US$168 million will be shared among all participating teams regardless of their performance.
In fact, every team participating in the tournament will receive at least US$12.5 million, including a US$10 million participation fee and a US$2.5 million preparation fee.
How much participating countries earn at the FIFA World Cup 2026
Champion US$51 million
Runner-up US$34 million
Third US$30 million
Fourth US$28 million
5th–8th US$20 million
9th–16th US$16 million
17th–32nd US$12 million
33rd–48th US$10 million
How much FIFA is earning
Although the prize money is substantial, it represents only a small share of FIFA's total revenue from the tournament. FIFA is expected to generate US$13 billion in revenue.
Of that US$13 billion, US$871 million, or 6.7 per cent, will be distributed as prize money.
FIFA is a non-profit organisation. It says it will reinvest at least US$11.7 billion in the development of football.
So where is all this money coming from? Of FIFA's projected US$13 billion in revenue, US$4.26 billion will come from the sale of broadcasting rights, US$3 billion from ticket sales, and US$3.2 billion from sponsorships and licensing. FIFA also has several other sources of revenue.
The expanded format of this year's World Cup, featuring more participating teams, has created greater opportunities to generate income from ticket sales, television rights and broadcasting.
FIFA has also monetised content on TikTok and YouTube through its media partners, with the first 10 minutes of every match being streamed live on those platforms.
Ticketing has also changed this time. FIFA has introduced a dynamic pricing system, meaning ticket prices rise with demand. Unsurprisingly, tickets for the final are the most expensive, with prices reaching nearly US$11,000. By comparison, the initial price of a ticket for the 2022 World Cup final was US$1,600, meaning prices have increased nearly sevenfold.
Meanwhile, as FIFA's revenue has grown, so has the earnings of its president. In 2025, he earned US$6.1 million, including a US$2.8 million bonus related to the FIFA Club World Cup.
Overall, this year's FIFA World Cup is not only a contest on the pitch but also the biggest tournament in FIFA's history in financial terms. Record prize money, higher broadcasting revenue, new commercial strategies and dynamic ticket pricing together illustrate just how much the global football market has expanded.