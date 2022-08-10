Real Madrid hope stability breeds success as La Liga kicks off

Real Madrid are hoping a summer of stability sets them up for a successful defence of the Spanish title as the season kicks off in La Liga this weekend, despite some eye-catching moves in the transfer market from Barcelona.

Madrid set the ball rolling on Wednesday against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, as they target another trophy-laden campaign under Carlo Ancelotti following their league and Champions League double last season.

There have been no dramatic changes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and no hint of a superstar signing to reinforce the attack after Kylian Mbappe turned them down in favour of a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.