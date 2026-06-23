‘Let’s be realistic’: Haaland cools Norway’s World Cup expectations

Erling Haaland said Norway must be realistic about what they can achieve at the World Cup after qualifying for the last 32 on Monday with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

Haaland followed up his brace in the opening 4-1 victory over Iran with two more goals as Norway won consecutive games at the World Cup for the first time.

Norway have lost just one of their past 18 matches and will take on 2022 runners-up France in Boston on Friday to determine the winners of Group I.