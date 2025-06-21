Mbappe out of second Real Madrid Club World Cup clash
Ill Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe will not travel to Charlotte for the team's Club World Cup match against Pachuca, a club source told AFP Saturday.
The French superstar was taken to hospital on Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.
Mbappe is improving "bit by bit" said the club source, but he will not fly with his team-mates for Sunday's match against Mexican side Pachuca.
The 26-year-old missed the opening game with the same illness as Madrid were held 1-1 by Al-Hilal in Xabi Alonso's debut as coach.
Madrid B-team player Gonzalo Garcia, 21, started in Mbappe's stead and opened the scoring for Real Madrid against their Saudi Arabian opponents.
Mbappe finished as the European Golden Shoe winner in his first season at Real Madrid with 31 goals in La Liga and 43 across all competitions, but Los Blancos finished the season without a major trophy.