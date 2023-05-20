Clinching Premier League title like serving to win Wimbledon: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has compared the tension of trying to wrap up the English Premier League title to a tennis player serving to win Wimbledon.

Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions for a fifth time in six seasons if second placed Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

If the Gunners win, then City can seal the title by beating Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, or by winning either of their final two games at Brighton and Brentford.

Clinching the title this weekend would cap a memorable period in which treble-chasing City also thrashed Real Madrid on Wednesday to book a Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan.