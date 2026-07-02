Brazil's next opponents, if they beat Norway

Brazil and Norway will meet in the Round of 16 on 5 July. If Brazil win that match, they will face either England or Mexico in the quarter-finals. England reached the Round of 16 by defeating DR Congo, while Mexico advanced after beating Ecuador.

England remain unbeaten at this World Cup. Yesterday, they came from behind against DR Congo, conceding first before scoring twice in the final 15 minutes to secure victory. Their main star, Harry Kane, has scored five goals in four matches.

Meanwhile, World Cup hosts Mexico have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. Whichever team advances, Brazil will have to produce their very best football to beat them.