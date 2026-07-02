Brazil's next opponents, if they beat Norway
Brazil have passed several tough tests one after another. After drawing with Morocco in their opening match, they have gone on to win three straight games.
Most recently, they defeated Japan in the Round of 32. With Brazil in excellent form, their next opponents are Norway. If Brazil beat Norway, who could they face next?
Brazil and Norway will meet in the Round of 16 on 5 July. If Brazil win that match, they will face either England or Mexico in the quarter-finals. England reached the Round of 16 by defeating DR Congo, while Mexico advanced after beating Ecuador.
England remain unbeaten at this World Cup. Yesterday, they came from behind against DR Congo, conceding first before scoring twice in the final 15 minutes to secure victory. Their main star, Harry Kane, has scored five goals in four matches.
Meanwhile, World Cup hosts Mexico have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. Whichever team advances, Brazil will have to produce their very best football to beat them.
In the semi-finals, Brazil could face teams such as Argentina, Colombia or Switzerland. But first, they must overcome the obstacle of Norway. Erling Haaland's Norway have arrived at this World Cup aiming to make new history. History, too, favours Norway. Brazil have never beaten Norway.
Football fans may still remember the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. At Stade Vélodrome, in that group-stage match, Mario Zagallo's powerful Brazil side—featuring Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Cafu—were stunned 2-1 by Norway.
Before that, Norway had also beaten Brazil in a friendly in 1988, while another friendly in 1997 ended in a draw. Even their most recent friendly, in 2006, finished 1-1. That means that in four meetings with Brazil, Norway have won twice, while the other two matches ended in draws.
What will happen this time?