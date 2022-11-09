End of an era for Uruguayan strike duo Suarez and Cavani

They are "the best forward pairing in the history of the Celeste", ESPN journalist Diego Munoz told AFP.
"They put their egos aside, always put the team first and strengthened each other. (They were) essential to a generation that gave back the national team and hope to the people."
Once their boots are hung up for good, they will be sorely missed.
The attacking duo guaranteed "an important goal-scoring potential that the Celeste has rarely had, at least in the last 60 years," said journalist Luis Prats, an author of many books on football history.
"Relying on them gave you the confidence that you could even win tight games with few chances. You just had to give them the ball and they finished it.
"On top of that they had great understanding: Cavani created many of Suarez's goals and vice versa."
Passing the baton
The Qatar World Cup will bring to an end the transformative era under iconic former coach Oscar Tabarez, who spent 15 years at the helm and brought back glory to a side that had not won the Copa America since 1995 nor reached a World Cup semi-final since 1970.
But Cavani says there will be no special emotion attached to this tournament.
"For those that live, feel and love football, and more so for those that wear their country's jersey, there is no mystery: it's a World Cup," Cavani told a local radio station.
"Whether it's the first or the fifth" makes no difference. "If this doesn't motivate you, we're in trouble."
Neither Suarez nor Cavani are quite the players they once were.
Having played for Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Cavani is currently at a Valencia side that is a shadow of the team of the early 2000s, when they won two La Liga titles and reached successive Champions League finals.
And after Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Suarez stunned the footballing world earlier this year by returning to his first professional club, Nacional.
But Suarez is as competitive and confident as ever.
"We have a mix of experienced and quality players -- I believe Uruguay can have a great World Cup," he said.
Under new coach Diego Alonso, Uruguay are building a new team of talents with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Even so, there is something unique about the Suarez-Cavani partnership that may never be repeated.
"It's very difficult to find a Suarez-Cavani duo," said Prats.
Although new talents have appeared on the horizon, "they still need to complete their development."
But Munoz points to the fact that alongside Diego Godin, Suarez and Cavani took over the mantle from Diego Forlan and Diego Lugano when they retired.
"The key is to maintain the legacy and to learn to play without them, to modify the power axis towards the midfield and for Valverde-Bentancur to lead the next generation," said Munoz.