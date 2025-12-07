2026 World Cup: FIFA reveals tournament schedule

The path to glory at the 2026 World Cup has now been laid out with FIFA on Saturday confirming the full match schedule for the first 48-team tournament, a day after the star-studded draw ceremony in Washington dominated by Donald Trump.

Saturday’s event hosted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the reigning champions, will begin their defense of the trophy against Algeria in Group J in Kansas City on June 16. They will then face Austria and Jordan in Dallas.

European champions Spain will play their first two Group H fixtures, against debutants Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, in the covered and air-conditioned Atlanta stadium. They will then head to Mexico to take on Uruguay in Guadalajara.

England will open their bid against Croatia in the covered Dallas stadium on 17 June, before shifting to the northeastern United States for their remaining Group L fixtures.