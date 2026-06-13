World Cup: USA lead 1-0 Paraguay

The move started with patient buildup from the Americans. Alex Freeman played a ball to Weston McKennie, who found Christian Pulisic. Pulisic burst forward, split two Paraguayan defenders and played the ball into the box.

McKennie got a touch before the ball fell into Bobadilla's path, with the Paraguay player inadvertently poking it past his own goalkeeper and into the net.

The own goal gave the United States an early advantage in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.