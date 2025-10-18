AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup
Bangladesh's Asian Cup dream crumbles
Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the final round of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ended in heartbreak after they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in their do-or-die match at the Aqaba Development Corporation Stadium in Jordan on Friday night.
Before the tournament, the U-17 side played two warm-up matches in the United Arab Emirates as part of their preparation. Despite the positive build-up, Bangladesh failed to secure a single win in the qualifiers, following a 1-1 draw with hosts Jordan in their opening group match.
Chinese Taipei opened the scoring early in the 9th minute and doubled their lead in the 34th. Returning from the break with a 2-0 advantage, Taipei added three more goals in the second half to seal their second successive victory and confirm their place in the tournament’s final round.
Only the group champions advance to the final round of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup.
Bangladesh U-17 women’s squad: Meghla Rani, Shiuly Roy, Arifa Akter, Sorovi Akter, Arpita (captain), Kranuching Marma, Mamoni Chakma, Umma Kulshum, Alpi Akter, Thuinuye Marma, Fatema Akter, Protima Akter, Puja Chakma, Mst Almina, Reya, Mst Momita Khatun, Mishu Rani, Amena Khatun, Purnima Marma, Sauravi Akanda, Mst Resme Akter, Yearzan Begum, and Ishita Tripura.