Bangladesh's Asian Cup dream crumbles

Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the final round of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 ended in heartbreak after they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in their do-or-die match at the Aqaba Development Corporation Stadium in Jordan on Friday night.

Before the tournament, the U-17 side played two warm-up matches in the United Arab Emirates as part of their preparation. Despite the positive build-up, Bangladesh failed to secure a single win in the qualifiers, following a 1-1 draw with hosts Jordan in their opening group match.