Wales beat Ukraine to reach World Cup

Gareth Bale hailed Wales' qualification for a first World Cup since 1958 as the greatest result in their history after a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Cardiff cruelly denied the war-torn nation a place in Qatar.

Bale's free-kick, which was turned into his own net by Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko, separated the sides despite the visitors dominating the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"The result is the greatest result in history of Welsh football," said Bale, who previously led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. "It's what dreams are made of.

"I'm speechless because we're so happy. We did it for all our amazing fans in the country. Words can't describe our feelings at the moment."

Ukraine made a nation proud in beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday in their first competitive clash since Russia's invasion.