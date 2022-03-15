Wasteful Man City's title bid hit by Palace stalemate

Pep Guardiola refused to panic after Manchester City wasted a host of chances in a damaging 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that severely dented their bid to retain the Premier League title.

Guardiola's side had 18 shots and 74 percent of the possession, but left Selhurst Park ruing a series of misses on a significant night in the title race.

Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte were guilty of the most glaring miscues, with Palace keeper Vicente Guaita keeping the leaders at bay with several saves.

With second placed Liverpool having won at Brighton on Saturday, City are now just four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Liverpool can close to within one point of City if they win their game in hand at fourth placed Arsenal on Wednesday.

But Guardiola showed no signs of losing his cool as he insisted he was happy with City's performance and their position in the title battle.