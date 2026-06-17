Arnautovic turns the tide for Austria in tense win over Jordan

For much of Austria's 3-1 win in their World Cup opener against Jordan on Tuesday, it seemed the nation's all-time highest scorer, Marko Arnautovic, had the short end of the stick.

It started with coach Ralf Rangnick leaving the 37-year-old striker on the bench, while putting the towering Sasa Kalajdzic in the veteran's usual place at the front of Austria's starting 11.

Brought on at halftime after Kalajdzic struggled with the flow of the game, Arnautovic watched aghast as Ali Olwan cancelled out Romano Schmid's first-half rocket with a brilliant equaliser.

A rescue job was needed and Arnautovic answered the call, finding the net from a goalmouth scramble after a clumsy double-punch by Jordan's goalkeeper failed to clear the ball.

However, the goal was chalked off for handball following a VAR review, with the referee deciding the ball had touched the upper arm of Austria''s Stefan Posch in the buildup.

It seemed a harsh call for Austria, who were playing their first World Cup match in 28 years.