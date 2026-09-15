As Ballon d'Or vote nears, stars campaign for the award

With less than two weeks to go before Ballon d'Or voting closes, many leading candidates are campaigning hard to be awarded football's top individual honour.

This self-promotion is a relatively recent development in a team sport where, until a few years ago, the top individual prize went largely unnoticed until it was time to present it.

But now, the Ballon d''Or dominates the football conversation during the months when the new European season is still finding its feet.

The trophy will be presented on 26 October, while the final sprint began on 8 September when France Football, the award organiser, released the list of 30 candidates to succeed Ousmane Dembele.

The ceremony will be in London, even though only five of the 30 nominees play in the English Premier League.

The award carries no cash prize, but it has become worth increased income and status to players and their teams.

