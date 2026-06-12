Mexico coach leaves veteran goalkeeper Ochoa out for World Cup opener

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre made a bold selection call for Thursday's World Cup opener against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, leaving out captain Edson Alvarez and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and starting Erik Lira in midfield.

Mexico's lineup featured Raul Rangel in goal, with Aguirre opting against a sixth World Cup appearance for Ochoa. Captain Alvarez was named among the substitutes, with Lira selected in central midfield alongside Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez.

Raul Jimenez leads the attack, supported by Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado.