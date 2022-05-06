'We have a score to settle': Salah relishing Real Madrid showdown

"We have a score to settle," Salah posted on social media after Real eliminated City 6-5 on aggregate.
Liverpool claimed their place in the final with a 5-2 win over two legs against Villarreal on Tuesday, with Salah saying that he was eager to face Real again.
"I want to play Madrid," the Egyptian told BT Sport.
"We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well."
Liverpool, who trail City by a point in the Premier League, host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.