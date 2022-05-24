West Ham’s Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to kicking pet cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat as he appeared at a court in London on Tuesday, in a case that caused public outrage across Britain.

The France international pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London.

Zouma, 27, was forced to apologise after harrowing footage was filmed and shared by his younger brother Yoan, 24, who admitted one offence during the hearing.