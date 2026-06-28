Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts

Nikola Vlasic headed a late winner to send Croatia into the World Cup round of 32 with a 2-1 victory over Ghana on Saturday.

Vlasic's 83rd-minute finish from a Luka Modric corner snatched back the lead 10 minutes after Derrick Luckassen poked in an equaliser from a free kick to cancel out Petar Sucic's long-range strike in the first half.