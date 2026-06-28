Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Nikola Vlasic headed a late winner to send Croatia into the World Cup round of 32 with a 2-1 victory over Ghana on Saturday.
Vlasic's 83rd-minute finish from a Luka Modric corner snatched back the lead 10 minutes after Derrick Luckassen poked in an equaliser from a free kick to cancel out Petar Sucic's long-range strike in the first half.
Croatia finished second in Group L behind England, who beat Panama 2-0 on Saturday.
Ghana ended up third in the group but had already secured a place in the last 32 following a 1-0 win over Panama and 0-0 draw with England.