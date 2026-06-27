Salah still the centrepiece of Egypt attack but supporting cast are stepping up

Egypt's Mohamed Salah had a quiet game in Friday's 1-1 draw with Iran at the World Cup and left the field early in the second half, but coach Hossam Hassan's new-look side showed they can step up when their talismanic forward has an off day.

The 34-year-old winger, who had scored one and set up two others in Egypt's previous Group G games against Belgium and New Zealand, will be assessed after asking to be substituted, though Hassan said he did not think the issue was serious.

Egypt will hope Salah is good to go for their round-of-32 game against Australia next week after they reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Salah tallied nine of Egypt's 20 goals in their World Cup qualifying campaign, and while he has scored only one of their five goals in the group stage, he remains the centrepiece of the attack.