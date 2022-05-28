Will history repeat itself?

Who hasn’t heard the expression, “History repeats itself.”

Although there is no concrete proof of this phenomena being true in any way, this phrase has stood the test of time. In sports, especially, fans and analysts love to take a deep dive into stats to find out parallels with what has happened in the past to guess what will happen next.

History is something that Real Madrid and Liverpool have no shortage of in European competitions. These two teams are set to clash in the final of Europe’s premier club football competition for the third time. And if history does indeed repeat itself in the 2022 Champions League final, it will be the English giants taking home the winner’s trophy.