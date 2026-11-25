Jude Bellingham scored a sensational goal to help Real Madrid come from behind to thrash PSV 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, continuing their 100 percent start.

Kylian Mbappe netted a brace with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior also on target for Los Blancos, who fought back strongly in the second half after Ivan Perisic sent the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Madrid climbed provisionally top of the league phase standings with their fifth victory from five European matches, and 10th consecutive triumph across all competitions.

PSV put up an impressive fight in the first half but Jose Mourinho’s side blew them away with a dynamic showing in the second, inspired by England midfielder Bellingham.