Can anyone stop France at the World Cup?

The first 48-team World Cup will soon be whittled down to the last 16, and already it looks like a question of whether anybody can stop a flying France side.

Les Bleus have lived up to their favourites tag so far on their run to the last 16.

Four games played, four wins, 13 goals scored -- that is their record so far, after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Sweden in the last 32 on Tuesday in New Jersey, and ahead of Saturday's last-16 clash with Paraguay in Philadelphia.

Their path appears to be opening up, to a quarter-final against Canada or Morocco, and perhaps a semi-final versus Spain.

Should their paths eventually cross, the reigning European champions, led by Lamine Yamal, would be a different level of opposition altogether.